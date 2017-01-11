Soon You Can Add Video Clips To Your Bumble Dating App Profile

TechCrunch writes that you can add pre-recorded videos as well, as long as they’ve been created within the last 24 hours. If they’ve been created outside of that time frame, they’ll be flagged. The feature will launch in a few weeks and is open to everyone who’s had their profile verified.

It might appear to be yet another attempt to steal portions of Queen Snapchat’s crown, but this might actually be a better way to vet someone before swiping right, thus eliminating a few unfavorable first date surprises.



Tinder’s most recent addition was GIF messaging, which rolled out last January.

Engadget points out that considering Bumble’s origin story — its CEO Whitney Wolfe was unceremoniously fired from Tinder and stripped of any credit for her work there — Tinder being outclassed by a former co-founder’s project (again) is pretty damn cool.