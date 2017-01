Well, it seems like the backlash for Chrisette Michele is going to continue for some time. Spike Lee, after hearing the news that Chrisette will be performing at Trump’s inauguration posted to his IG account to let everyone know he’ll be passing on using her music for his upcoming “She’s Gotta Have It” Netflix series.



Do you think it was petty of him to do this? Or is he completely justified in boycotting Chrisette? Only time will tell whether others will follow suit.