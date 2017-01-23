StaceyDash: Fox News Fires Stacey Dash

Stacey Dash was too “clueless” and Black for Fox News.
The d-list actress and conservative mouth piece didn’t get her contract renewed, which is why she hasn’t been heard from since September, the Hollywood Reporter confirmed in a report on Sunday.
And of course, Black Twitter rejoiced:
Fox: We fired Stacey Dash.
Black Twitter: pic.twitter.com/cTMxLLACAu
— Heel Turn Haden (@_TheSonOfMars_) January 22, 2017
Stacey Dash loses job at Fox News, Chrisette Michelle gets dropped from Netflix pic.twitter.com/G8zif92YbH
— Jeff (@JayJazzi) January 22, 2017
Stacey Dash got fired from FOX? Tragic. pic.twitter.com/6LnPUjNY1d
— Eggo (@eggology_) January 22, 2017
Let Stacey Dash being fired from Fox be a lesson about the perils of thinking that pandering to white supremacy will save you. It won't.
— Terrell (@AdonStandsAlone) January 22, 2017
Dear karma,
good job on Stacey Dash.
Do Tomi next.
Sincerely,
— Malec ➰ (@withSnowbarry) January 22, 2017
The Black president is gone and so is Stacey Dash's job. Coincidence? I think not. pic.twitter.com/MNre6ADU8b
— April (@ReignOfApril) January 22, 2017
Well maybe MSNBC will hire her?