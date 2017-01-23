StaceyDash: Fox News Fires Stacey Dash

Stacey Dash was too “clueless” and Black for Fox News.

The d-list actress and conservative mouth piece didn’t get her contract renewed, which is why she hasn’t been heard from since September, the Hollywood Reporter confirmed in a report on Sunday.

And of course, Black Twitter rejoiced:

Fox: We fired Stacey Dash. Black Twitter: pic.twitter.com/cTMxLLACAu — Heel Turn Haden (@_TheSonOfMars_) January 22, 2017

Stacey Dash loses job at Fox News, Chrisette Michelle gets dropped from Netflix pic.twitter.com/G8zif92YbH — Jeff (@JayJazzi) January 22, 2017

Stacey Dash got fired from FOX? Tragic. pic.twitter.com/6LnPUjNY1d — Eggo (@eggology_) January 22, 2017

Let Stacey Dash being fired from Fox be a lesson about the perils of thinking that pandering to white supremacy will save you. It won't. — Terrell (@AdonStandsAlone) January 22, 2017

Dear karma, good job on Stacey Dash.

Do Tomi next. Sincerely,

Twitter — Malec ➰ (@withSnowbarry) January 22, 2017

The Black president is gone and so is Stacey Dash's job. Coincidence? I think not. pic.twitter.com/MNre6ADU8b — April (@ReignOfApril) January 22, 2017

Well maybe MSNBC will hire her?