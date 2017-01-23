#trending

#StaceyDash: Fox News Fires Stacey Dash
Jan 23, 2017

Stacey Dash was too “clueless” and Black for Fox News.

The d-list actress and conservative mouth piece didn’t get her contract renewed, which is why she hasn’t been heard from since September, the Hollywood Reporter confirmed in a report on Sunday.

And of course, Black Twitter rejoiced:

Well maybe MSNBC will hire her?

