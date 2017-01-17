#trending

Entertainment

Steve Harvey Apologizes For His Insensitive Jokes About Asian Men
by Jan 17, 2017

Steve Harvey has apologized for an offensive joke he made about Asian men last week.

“Wanted to share this today,” Harvey tweeted, along with a screenshot of the Notes app where he had written a short apology: “I offer my humblest apology for offending anyone, particularly those in the Asian community, last week. It was not my intention and the humor was not meant with any malice or disrespect whatsoever.”

 

Do you think his iPhone notes Twitter apology was enough?

Tags: , , ,
Like Us On Facebook Follow Us On Twitter

LATEST STORIES

News

Teen Abducted 18 Years Ago Defends Her Kidnapper

by 13 hours ago
News

Maxine Waters Goes In on Donald Trump; Won’t Attend Inauguration

by 15 hours ago
maine-governor-says-john-lewis-should-thank-republicans-for-ending-slavery
News

Maine Governor Says John Lewis Should Thank Republicans For Ending Slavery

by 16 hours ago
News

Michigan Mayor Says Black People Look Like Chimps

by 17 hours ago