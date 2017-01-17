Steve Harvey Apologizes For His Insensitive Jokes About Asian Men

Steve Harvey has apologized for an offensive joke he made about Asian men last week.

“Wanted to share this today,” Harvey tweeted, along with a screenshot of the Notes app where he had written a short apology: “I offer my humblest apology for offending anyone, particularly those in the Asian community, last week. It was not my intention and the humor was not meant with any malice or disrespect whatsoever.”

Wanted to share this today. pic.twitter.com/mpKGBZic5k — Steve Harvey (@IAmSteveHarvey) January 17, 2017

Do you think his iPhone notes Twitter apology was enough?