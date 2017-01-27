Teacher Under Fire For Asking Black Students To Play Slaves During History Skit

A Virginia mother said a teacher at her 6th grade son’s middle school asked African-American students to pretend to be slaves during a history lesson while white children played the part of noblemen.

The students acted out a skit on the Louisiana Purchase at Shelburne Middle School in Staunton last week, where black students were asked to pretend pick cotton and dig coal, Tamika Derozen’s son told her.

“He said, ‘Mom, I didn’t know what to do. I wanted to walk out of the class, but I didn’t want to get in trouble,’” Derozen told WHSV, the local ABC station.

She said the principal apologized after hearing her complaint. But the teacher later showed the children a clip from the miniseries “Roots,” which was about slavery, and said it wouldn’t make sense for white actors to play the slaves, Derozen told the station.

The school district posted a message on its website saying it was investigating and that the matter would be handled “swiftly.”

We were recently made aware of the incident at Shelburne Middle School and are investigating the information we received. The matter will be handled swiftly and fairly according to School Board policy. If such behavior occurred, it is grossly inappropriate, insensitive and contradictory to the values of our school division and will not be tolerated. At all times we expect our teachers and staff to be positive role models and demonstrate sound judgment. I want to emphasize that in no way does Staunton City Schools condone or encourage instruction that deliberately singles out a person or group because of race and subjects them to disparagement or humiliation. Linda G. Reviea, Ed.D.

Superintendent

“If such behavior occurred, it is grossly inappropriate, insensitive and contradictory to the values of our school division and will not be tolerated,” the statement from Staunton City Schools superintendent Linda G. Reviea said. “At all times we expect our teachers and staff to be positive role models and demonstrate sound judgment.”

Reviea added that the district did not “condone or encourage instruction that deliberately singles out a person or group because of race and subjects them to disparagement or humiliation.”

The News Leader said school board members would not comment on the incident.