Teen Abducted 18 Years Ago Defends Her Kidnapper

If the only mother you’ve ever known, turns out to be a woman who abducted you as an infant from a hospital, how exactly are you supposed to feel?

18-year-old Kamiyah Mobley was abducted from a Florida hospital just hours after she was born. And the manhunt for her kidnapper ended last week, when authorities arrested Gloria Williams. Although Mobley, who goes by the name Alexis Manigo, was reunited with her real parents, she says she’ll always love the woman she grew up thinking was her mother.

“From that one mistake, I was given the best life. I was. I had everything I ever needed, wanted. I had love especially,” Manigo said of her life in South Carolina. “I understand what she did was wrong but just don’t lock her up and throw away the key like everything she did was just awful.”

The young woman is now trying to figure out where to go in her life, especially since she’s met her biological parents, Craig Aiken and mother Shanara Mobley, when they arrived at the Walterboro Police Department, WCSC reported.

“I feel like I do owe them that, to give them a chance, you know? Get to know them,” Manigo said. “I’m not saying they weren’t going to be good parents. I’m not saying that at all. But it would have been a different life.”

She added: “When you find out you’ve got another family out there, it’s just more love.”

Interestingly enough, according to Manigo’s half-sister, she’s known for the last two years that she was abducted.