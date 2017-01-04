Texas Teen Slammed By Cop at Pool Party Sues for $5,000,000

Dajerria Becton, teenage girl who was seen slammed to the ground by a Texas police officer on video during a 2015 summer pool party in McKinney, Texas, has filed a $5 million federal lawsuit against the cop, the city and the police department.

Officer Eric Casebolt was seen pinning and slamming Dajerria to the ground in the video that subsequently went viral. The lawsuit lists damages that include “mental anguish, loss of quality of life as well as attorney fees,” according to paperwork obtained by the Dallas Morning News.

The lawsuit also says that Casebolt violated the girl’s constitutional rights by using excessive force and holding her without probable cause.

The City of McKinney’s Communications and Media Manager, Denise Lessard issued a statement about the lawsuit:

“The City of McKinney denies the claims alleged against it and the McKinney Police Department, and as such, will vigorously defend the recently filed lawsuit. McKinney prides itself in cultivating the highest standards of training and professionalism for our officers, and it strongly believes that its standards and training will withstand legal challenge.”