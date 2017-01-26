Teyana Taylor Is The New Face Of Reebok Classic

Dancer, Actress, G.O.O.D. Music artist and #fitnessgoals Teyana Taylor announced her partnership with Reebok Classic yesterday, complete with a sickening ad campaign that plays off of her all the more sickening Fade video routine.

54’11s size 7 in girls cute face looking like she was 11 wit curls 🙋🏾 A photo posted by Jimmy Neutch (@teyanataylor) on Jan 25, 2017 at 4:44pm PST



The brand is set to relaunch its iconic Freestyle sneakers and made a solid decision in who should spearhead the mission. According to a statement, Teyana will bring a “fresh spin” to the shoe while providing support at promotional events.

“Reebok has always been a brand that’s been very special to my heart ever since I was young,” Taylor said. “Freestyles were all I wanted to wear growing up, so it feels like everything’s come full circle with this partnership.”

Taylor is currently readying her dance fitness program and workout tour, Fade 2 Fit. You can stay up to date with the latest from F2F here.