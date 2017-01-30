Tina Campbell Wants People to Know Why She Supports Donald Trump

Mary, Mary singer Tina Campbell wants people to know that she has Donald Trump’s back, even though no one asked.

The singer took to Facebook to explain her confusing stance and why she’s caping for Trump. And it’s all because the bible told her so:

“I choose to stand with him, and pray for him; because, as a follower of Jesus Christ and a firm believer in the Holy Bible, according to 1 Timothy 2:1-3, I have been commanded to: ‘The first thing I want you to do is pray every way you know how… especially for rulers and their governments, to rule well. This is the way our Savior God wants us to live,’” she wrote.

“I believe that understanding and compassion is absolutely necessary for the progress of all people. So, although I don’t always understand or agree with Mr. Donald Trump’s politics, perspective, and approach, I believe that the same God that created all of us has deposited greatness inside of him that goes far beyond what many of us have seen and what many of us could imagine. I believe that God can do exceeding abundantly above all that we can ask or think, according to the power that works in us. I believe that the power that works in us is our ability to love, and unify, and humble ourselves, and forgive, and hope, and pray, and educate ourselves, and apply wisdom and hard work to knowledge. I choose to believe that that same power that comes from Almighty God is at work in Mr. Donald Trump, and it will be used for the greater good of this nation and its people.

I believe that no creed, nor color, nor class, nor status of people are better than the other, but we are all valuable; we are all necessary. I believe that all people and all lives matter, including that of Mr. Donald Trump and his family. I believe that the leaders of this nation should protect the opportunity for life, liberty, and the pursuit of happiness for every single one of its citizens. And, I choose to believe that Mr. Donald Trump shares this same belief.”

Campbell seems like another lost sheep. Sorry, but there’s no reasoning with the second coming of Hitler. Stay away from politics and worry about your wayward husband.