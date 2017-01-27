#trending

Tiny Harris Speaks Out About Miss Piggy Comparison
by Jan 27, 2017

Tiny Harris is speaking out about the comparisons people make between her and Miss Piggy, when it comes to their looks.

Harris posted a lengthy video on Instagram and started to respond to comments about looking like Miss Piggy.

“Miss Piggy is that b**ch! Imma make a motherf**king shirt and put Miss Piggy on that hoe to let y’all know I don’t give a f**k about that. What the f**k is wrong with y’all dumb a**es? Y’all so got damn stupid. That’s so old and goddamn about nothing. Missy Piggy is a bad b**ch just like me motherf**ker,” Harris yelled.

Last year, Harris made headlines when she surgically turned her eye color a pale blue color, and has also admitted to having several surgeries on her face. But, it sounds like she’s not even bothered by the Miss Piggy comparisons (anymore).

