Trump Fires Acting Attorney General After She Declines to Defend Travel Ban

Just hours after acting Attorney General Sally Yates called Trump’s ban on Muslim entering the country illegal and refusing to enforce it, Yates received her walking papers from Trump.

“My responsibility is to ensure that the position of the Department of Justice is not only legally defensible, but is informed by our best view of what the law is after consideration of all the facts,” she said in a letter. “In addition, I am responsible for ensuring that the positions we take in court remain consistent with this institution’s solemn obligation to always seek justice and stand for what is right.”

“At present, I am not convinced that the defense of the executive order is consistent with these responsibilities nor am I convinced that the executive order is lawful,” Yates wrote.

And then it was over for Yates.

“Yates has betrayed the Department of Justice,” the White House statement said.

Trump of course did his usual whining on Twitter before firing Yates.

The Democrats are delaying my cabinet picks for purely political reasons. They have nothing going but to obstruct. Now have an Obama A.G. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 31, 2017

Dana Boente, US attorney for the Eastern District of Virginia, was sworn in at 9 p.m. And will likely be in the role until Sessions is confirmed.