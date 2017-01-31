#trending

News

Trump Fires Acting Attorney General After She Declines to Defend Travel Ban
by Jan 31, 2017

Sally Yates, during her confirmation hearing before the Senate Judiciary Committee to be Deputy Attorney General at the U.S. Department of Justice. March 24, 2015. Photo by Diego M. Radzinschi/THE NATIONAL LAW JOURNAL.

Just hours after acting Attorney General Sally Yates called Trump’s ban on Muslim entering the country illegal and refusing to enforce it, Yates received her walking papers from Trump.

“My responsibility is to ensure that the position of the Department of Justice is not only legally defensible, but is informed by our best view of what the law is after consideration of all the facts,” she said in a letter. “In addition, I am responsible for ensuring that the positions we take in court remain consistent with this institution’s solemn obligation to always seek justice and stand for what is right.”

“At present, I am not convinced that the defense of the executive order is consistent with these responsibilities nor am I convinced that the executive order is lawful,” Yates wrote.

And then it was over for Yates.

“Yates has betrayed the Department of Justice,” the White House statement said.
Trump of course did his usual whining on Twitter before firing Yates.

Dana Boente, US attorney for the Eastern District of Virginia, was sworn in at 9 p.m. And will likely be in the role until Sessions is confirmed.
Tags: ,
Like Us On Facebook Follow Us On Twitter

LATEST STORIES

News

Trump Fires Acting Attorney General After She Declines to Defend Travel Ban

by 3 hours ago
News

ACLU Raises $24,000,000 To Fight Donald Trump’s #MuslimBan

by 4 hours ago
News

Univ. of Minnesota Launches Online Archive of America American History Materials

by 6 hours ago
Entertainment

Tina Campbell Wants People to Know Why She Supports Donald Trump

by 1 day ago