Trump Threatens to Send in Feds To “Fix” Chicago; Chicago Leaders Respond

“Fix the carnage.” Is what Trump posted Tuesday night in regards to the violence going on in Chicago.

If Chicago doesn't fix the horrible "carnage" going on, 228 shootings in 2017 with 42 killings (up 24% from 2016), I will send in the Feds! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 25, 2017

And I’m pretty sure Trump has no clue as to what “send the feds in” actually involves or means. But of course, President Twitter Fingers has nothing better to do than tweet.

Deputy Mayor and Chief Neighborhood Development Officer Andrea Zopp spoke about Trump’s tweet.

“We’ve talked long and hard that policing is not the sole answer here. If they are going to have help, certainly federal support and prosecution. But also making sure that we have jobs programs, that we have infrastructure investment to create jobs. Those are the kinds of things that are really going to help on this issue,” Zopp said Wednesday.

Chicago Police Superintendent Eddie Johnson also released a statement shortly after Trump’s tweet:

“As the mayor just said a few hours ago, the Chicago Police Department is more than willing to work with the federal government to build on our partnerships with the DOJ, FBI, DEA and ATF to boost federal prosecution rates for gun crimes in Chicago.”

So far there has been 38 murders and 182 shooting in Chicago this year.