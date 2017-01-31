Univ. of Minnesota Launches Online Archive of America American History Materials

The University of Minnesota Libraries is doing its part to make sure everyone has African American history at their fingertips. The university recently launched Umbra Search African American History website, which houses over 400,000 digitized archival materials documenting African American history from more than 1,000 libraries and cultural organizations.

“No library is able to digitize all of its holdings, but by bringing together materials from all over the country, Umbra Search allows students and scholars to tell stories that have never been told before. Umbra Search partners have amazing collections, and now those materials can sit side by side with related content from a library on the other side of the country,” said Cecily Marcus, director of Umbra Search and a curator at the University of Minnesota Libraries.

The materials used will make it easy for people to do research and not have to worry about traveling to different libraries for information.

“The service is an invaluable resource for anyone who wants to learn more about African American history. By providing access to thousands of digitized materials, Umbra Search makes it possible to do research at libraries all across the country without getting on a plane,” Kara Olidge, executive director of Amistad Research Center at Tulane University and an Umbra Search advisory board member, said.

Now this something to share with all of your friends and family. It’ll be interesting to see how many people who homeschool their children will access the site as well.