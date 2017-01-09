#trending

Viola Davis Addresses Donald Trump After Golden Globe Win
Jan 9, 2017

Viola Davis had a few words about Donald Trump after her Golden Globe win Sunday night. Davis, who won Best Supporting Actress for her role in Fences, said all citizens have a responsibility to safeguard access to the American dream and praised “smaller people” and their stories.

“I will, believe it or not, remove Trump from the equation, because it’s bigger than him,” Davis said in response. “I believe that it is our responsibility to uphold what it is to be an American, and what America is about. And the true meaning of what it

“America, in and of itself, has been an affirmation. But I think that we’ve fallen short a lot, because there is no way that we can have anyone in office that is not an extension of our own belief system,” she continued.

“So then what does that say about us? And I think that, if you answer that question, that says it all,” she said. “And I know that it is very ambiguous.”

