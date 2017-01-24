Viola Davis Just Became The First Black Actress To Earn 3 Oscar Nominations

Viola Davis made history this morning becoming the first Black Actress to earn three Oscar nominations. The 51 year old Actress Extraordinaire was nominated for her performance in Fences and nominated twice previously; in 2009 for her performance in Doubt and again in 2012 for The Help.

Thank you to @TheAcademy for recognizing this extraordinary, important film and my work in it. Thank you Denzel for being at the helm! A photo posted by Viola Davis (@violadavis) on Jan 24, 2017 at 10:03am PST

Up until today, Davis was tied with Whoopi Goldberg for the most nominations for a Black Actress. Goldberg was nominated in 1986 for The Color Purple and again in 1991 for Ghost. She wont the Oscar for the latter.

Davis won a Golden Globe for Fences earlier this month and delivered a moving acceptance speech.

You can view the complete list of 2017 Oscar nominees here. Congratulations to Viola Davis!