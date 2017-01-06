Viola Davis Receives Star on Hollywood Walk of Fame

“My dad would’ve loved this” — Viola Davis

Fences star Viola Davis was honored with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame Thursday, and was surrounded with family and friends. Davis’ good friend, and former co-star, Meryl Streep was on hand to present Davis with the honor and bestowed some great words upon her friend.

“Viola Davis is possessed. She is. She’s possessed of a blazing, incandescent talent. She is, arguably, the most immediate, responsive artist I have ever worked with. She’s, like, a sure thing,” Streep said, “and her star has been waiting here patiently for 50 years for her.”

When Davis accepted her star, she recounted her days growing up as a poor child in Rhode Island, and thinking about how she’ll never get to achieve her goals. Davis also spoke about how her father would be proud of the moment she was having.

“Only thing I could think about is my dad,” said Davis. “I wish he were here. He died in 2006 and, um, he would think this is pretty fantastic.”

“The only picture I have of myself as a kid in kindergarten is with a little … sucker and an expression that’s not really a smile, not really a frown, just something. But every time I look at the little girl, I always thought, ‘Oh, that’s a cute outfit but she was always hungry, she was always shy, she was always kind of in the background, but inside she had big dreams bursting.’”

“And the only thing I could think about is that saying, ‘What the caterpillar calls the end of the world, the master calls the butterfly,’” she continued. “I cannot believe my life right now … that Meryl Streep spoke at my Hollywood Walk of Fame ceremony with my handsome husband (actor Julius Tennon) and a beautiful daughter (Genesis) and my family and my representatives … all I can say is, ‘God has blessed my life in abundance.’”

Davis is currently busy promoting the highly favored movie Fences, and is already building Oscar buzz around her performance.