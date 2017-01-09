Viola Davis, Tracee Ellis Ross, Donald Glover & Moonlight Take Home Golden Globe Awards

The Golden Globes were filled with #blackgirlmagic and #blackboyjoy Sunday night, when our faves took home awards for their acting endeavors.

First up with had Tracee Ellis Ross, who became the first black woman since 1983 to win a Golden Globe for Best Actress in a TV Comedy Series or Musical.

Of course Ross’ speech was one filled with magic and she thanked and dedicated her win to other women of color.

“This is for all of the women, women of color — colorful people” Ross said, “I see you, we see you. It is an honor to be on this show, black-ish.”

And then there was Atlanta. The FX series created by Donald Glover, that took home the award for Best Television Series – Musical or Comedy. Glover spoke on behalf of the cast, who were all gathered around him on stage, and he also thanked someone unexpected.

“I just really want to thank Atlanta and all the black folks in Atlanta. For real,” he said. “Just for being alive and doing amazing [things] and being amazing people. I couldn’t be here without Atlanta. And I really want to thank the Migos—not for being in the show—but for making “Bad and Boujee.” Like that’s the best song ever.”

Glover was also the winner of the Golden Globe Award for Best Performance by an Actor in a Television Series – Musical or Comedy.

Fences star Viola Davis, after receiving 5 Globe nominations throughout her career, finally took home an award for Best Supporting Actress in a Drama.

“This is my fifth nomination. I took all the pictures and went to the luncheon, but it’s right on time,” Davis said.

“To all the people who believed in this piece of work. It’s not every day that Hollywood thinks of translating a play to screen. It doesn’t scream money maker. But it does screams art. It does scream heart,” Davis explained.

The best award of course was saved for the last. And that went to Moonlight for the Best Picture in the Drama category at the 74th Annual Golden Globe awards. Barry Jenkins, the director of the film, proved everyone wrong when it came to his film.

“There’s a myth of what a film with a cast that looks like this, where it can show,” said Jenkins. “This movie has defied those perceptions.”

Congrats to all of the winners!