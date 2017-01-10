Vivica A. Fox’s Business Partner Claps Back After Her ‘No Gays Allowed’ Comment

Seems as though Vivica A. Fox may be without a business partner and tv show after making “no gays allowed” comments about the strip club featured on her reality tv series Black Magic.

During an interview with the Breakfast Club, Fox said that there was no way in hell that her strip club would entertain gay men.

“Oh, hell no… back all that up. No.” When asked why her dancers wouldn’t dance for gay men she said, “Because there’s no need to do, they dance for women. It’s called the ultimate girl’s night out for a reason.”

Jean-Claude LaMarre, the director and executive producer of the show, has given the boot Vivica after her remarks.

In an interview LaMarre told TMZ, “The comments were out-of-order, and it does not represent our attitudes toward the LGBT community. All are welcomed. Vivica speaks for herself not the business or the show.”

LaMarre will continue as Executive Producer on the reality show, saying he genuinely wants to see Black Magic succeed, but he’s absolutely not interested in working with Vivica anymore.

Here’s Fox’s interview:

Her remarks about gay men start at the 2:45 mark and is brought back up around 3:30 mark.