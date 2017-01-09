Watch Cynthia Erivo’s Emotional Final Performance At The Closing Of The Color Purple

The final curtain call for The Color Purple took place last night at the Bernard B Jacobs Theater in NYC and no one, it seems was more emotional about the end of this magical era than Cynthia Erivo, the show’s leading lady and the 2016 Tony Award winner for Best Leading Actress In A Musical. As a special gift to fans of the show, Erivo’s final performance of “I’m Here” was streamed live on Facebook.

Erivo, who celebrated her 30th birthday yesterday, could barely get through her final song but with the audience’s support – she was eventually able to finish up strong.





Democratic Presidential Nominee Hillary Clinton, former President Bill Clinton and their daughter Chelsea were among those in attendance and were met with warmth from the crowd. Phylicia Rashad, Gayle King, Anna Wintour and Hamilton’s Leslie Odom Jr were also in the building.

Powerful. HRC and Pres. Clinton received warmly tonight at The Color Purple on Broadway. pic.twitter.com/ayMgeSlVk0 — Rob Bennett (@rob_bennett) January 9, 2017





A few days ago, Cynthia visited CBS This Morning to talk about how The Color Purple has changed her life. After a special message from Oprah, the Broadway star breaks down and says, “There’s nothing better than to hear from someone you admire that you’ve done a good job.”

Congrats to Cynthia and the cast of one of the most stellar Broadway revivals to ever hit the stage.