White House Releases Details on President Obama’s Farewell Speech

Next week, President Obama will deliver his farewell speech, and we’re quite sure there won’t be a dry eye in the house.

President Obama announced Monday that his farewell speech will be Tuesday, Jan. 10 in Chicago and it will be held at the same venue for Obama’s 2012 Election Night celebration – McCormick Place.

Obama said writing his last words has him “thinking about them as a chance to say thank you for this amazing journey, to celebrate the ways you’ve changed this country for the better these past eight years, and to offer some thoughts on where we all go from here.”

His full statement reads:

In 1796, as George Washington set the precedent for a peaceful, democratic transfer of power, he also set a precedent by penning a farewell address to the American people. And over the 220 years since, many American presidents have followed his lead. On Tuesday, January 10, I’ll go home to Chicago to say my grateful farewell to you, even if you can’t be there in person. I’m just beginning to write my remarks. But I’m thinking about them as a chance to say thank you for this amazing journey, to celebrate the ways you’ve changed this country for the better these past eight years, and to offer some thoughts on where we all go from here. Since 2009, we’ve faced our fair share of challenges, and come through them stronger. That’s because we have never let go of a belief that has guided us ever since our founding — our conviction that, together, we can change this country for the better. So I hope you’ll join me one last time. Because, for me, it’s always been about you.

The event will be free and open to the public, but tickets are required.

Tickets will be distributed at McCormick Place on Saturday. The exact time of the ticket release has not yet been set. Only one ticket per person.

For more information, visit www.whitehouse.gov/farewell/info.