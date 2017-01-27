#trending

Beauty Hair Sponsored

#WNHS: Taliah Waajid’s World Natural Hair and Beauty Show Heads To Atlanta This April!
by Jan 27, 2017

Save the date and get your tickets early because Taliah Waajid’s Natural Hair and Beauty Show is headed back to Atlanta for April 22nd – 23rd. The #WNHS, which made a pit stop in NYC, this past summer – will be yet another one to miss.

Bond with other naturals, meet your favorite vloggers and learn new styling techniques, and walk away with tons of exciting new products from local and international vendors alike.

Tickets are available now at naturalhairshow.org

Tags: , , ,
Like Us On Facebook Follow Us On Twitter

LATEST STORIES

Art & Books

Solange Gives Away 250 Books To Howard Students At A Black Owned DC Bookstore

by 3 hours ago
Entertainment

Tiny Harris Speaks Out About Miss Piggy Comparison

by 5 hours ago
Entertainment

Sherri Shepherd Puts Ex Husband’s Dating Profile On Blast

by 6 hours ago
Beauty

#WNHS: Taliah Waajid’s World Natural Hair and Beauty Show Heads To Atlanta This April!

by 7 hours ago