WNHS: Taliah Waajid’s World Natural Hair and Beauty Show Heads To Atlanta This April!

Save the date and get your tickets early because Taliah Waajid’s Natural Hair and Beauty Show is headed back to Atlanta for April 22nd – 23rd. The #WNHS, which made a pit stop in NYC, this past summer – will be yet another one to miss.

Bond with other naturals, meet your favorite vloggers and learn new styling techniques, and walk away with tons of exciting new products from local and international vendors alike.

Tickets are available now at naturalhairshow.org