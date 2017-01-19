Woman Who Created #BlackGirlMagic Says Round The Way Girls Are Being Left Out

Cashawn Thompson is a large part of the reason why the term ‘Black Girl Magic’ is a mainstream expression. In a 2015 LA Times interview, she explained why she started using the #BlackGirlMagic hashtag on Twitter.

“I say ‘magic’ because it’s something that people don’t always understand… Sometimes our accomplishments might seem to come out of thin air, because a lot of times, the only people supporting us are other black women.”

“Hidden Figures” is the first movie with multiple female leads to remain No. 1 since 2011. #BlackGirlMagic pic.twitter.com/tHsHJT2MB6 — Dr. Naseem Beauchman (@DoctorNas) January 17, 2017

This artist that was featured in the @MetMuseum at 18 years old is the epitome of #BlackGirlMagic: https://t.co/a2e7kqtcvi pic.twitter.com/ZVOnsrYEhL — SAINT HERON (@SaintHeron) January 15, 2017

We’ve all used the hashtag a time or two to lift up black women doing remarkable things both locally and globally. But Thompson believes it has now become exclusionary.

It breaks my heart when BW like me feel excluded from #BlackGirlMagic b/c of the bullshit respectability that some have attached to it. 😞 — La Peebz. (@thepbg) January 17, 2017

BW who aren’t degreed, don’t have line sisters or do brunch every week. Those of us still tryna make our magic look like something. Or not. https://t.co/ytWS3vllQy — La Peebz. (@thepbg) January 17, 2017

I’m hearing that ’round the way girls are feeling left out of #BlackGirlMagic which sickens me. Wouldn’t be no BGM w/o us. — La Peebz. (@thepbg) January 17, 2017

Do you think #BlackGirlMagic excludes your everyday around the way black women?