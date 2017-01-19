#trending

Woman Who Created #BlackGirlMagic Says Round The Way Girls Are Being Left Out
Cashawn Thompson is a large part of the reason why the term ‘Black Girl Magic’ is a mainstream expression. In a 2015 LA Times interview, she explained why she started using the #BlackGirlMagic hashtag on Twitter.

“I say ‘magic’ because it’s something that people don’t always understand… Sometimes our accomplishments might seem to come out of thin air, because a lot of times, the only people supporting us are other black women.”

We’ve all used the hashtag a time or two to lift up black women doing remarkable things both locally and globally. But Thompson believes it has now become exclusionary.

Do you think #BlackGirlMagic excludes your everyday around the way black women?

