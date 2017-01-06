#trending

News

Yahoo Finally Gets Some Attention Because of ‘N–ger Navy’ Tweet
by Jan 6, 2017

Late Friday night, Yahoo attempted to let people know that Trump wanted a bigger navy, but unfortunately their social media person’s Twitter fingers got the best of them:

Now, whether or not the person behind Yahoo Finance had the tweet scheduled or their autocomplete just got used to them using the word “nigger,” the tweet was literally on their timeline for 20 minutes before it was deleted.

But it was too late. Black Twitter was ready and willing to make some funny jokes out of it:

Of course Yahoo eventually apologized, but the laughs (damage) had already been done:

Tags: , , , ,
Like Us On Facebook Follow Us On Twitter

LATEST STORIES

News & Opinion

Paul Ryan: GOP Will Defund Planned Parenthood

by 7 hours ago
Entertainment

Taraji P Henson Doesn’t Want Hidden Figures To Be Labeled A ‘Black’ Movie

by 7 hours ago
Entertainment

Lee Daniels Wants to Help White People Feel Good About Themselves With Star

by 7 hours ago
News & Opinion

Michelle Obama Delivers Final Emotional Speech As First Lady: “I Hope I’ve Made You Proud”

by 8 hours ago