Yahoo Finally Gets Some Attention Because of ‘N–ger Navy’ Tweet

Late Friday night, Yahoo attempted to let people know that Trump wanted a bigger navy, but unfortunately their social media person’s Twitter fingers got the best of them:

Now, whether or not the person behind Yahoo Finance had the tweet scheduled or their autocomplete just got used to them using the word “nigger,” the tweet was literally on their timeline for 20 minutes before it was deleted.

But it was too late. Black Twitter was ready and willing to make some funny jokes out of it:

Yahoo Finance's social media correspondent tomorrow at work pic.twitter.com/Zu0PaG1Adx — Mitch Broyles (@broylesmb) January 6, 2017

Half the #NiggerNavy can't get they hair wet. Walking around the ship in they bonnets. — Mr.Afrodisiac (@2The_Party) January 6, 2017

#niggernavy "They're sending me to Korea" Black Moms: Well until I get Korea parents number you ain't going nowhere — TeeY ❄️✨ (@TyStephaun) January 6, 2017

#NiggerNavy "I'm pulling up now" -ship that hasn't left yet — duRANT. (@iDntWearCondoms) January 6, 2017

Trump: We gotta go to war Captain: You got gas money? #niggernavy — Kennedy (@KfromTheBoro) January 6, 2017

The only ocean we respect is Frank. #NiggerNavy — Rod (@rodimusprime) January 6, 2017

Of course Yahoo eventually apologized, but the laughs (damage) had already been done:

We deleted an earlier tweet due to a spelling error. We apologize for the mistake. — Yahoo Finance (@YahooFinance) January 6, 2017