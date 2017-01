In a new video on her official YouTube channel, Zendaya Coleman breaks down the differences between extensions, weaves, and wigs because no, they’re not all the same. If for some reason, you’re not well versed in all things hair – peep her run through below.

The 20 year old Actress/Singer posted about a small victory on her journey to achieving healthy hair via protective styling.

When you’ve spent the past however many years growing your damaged hair back, avoiding heat, wearing wigs and trying every natural product in the world and you finally see a little curl pattern comin back…🙌🏽🙌🏽🙌🏽 #yeslawwwwd A photo posted by Zendaya (@zendaya) on Jan 25, 2017 at 11:57am PST