Zoe Saldana Says Hollywood Bullied Donald Trump

Although Zoe Saldana was “#WithHer” by being a Hillary Clinton supporter, the actress says her fellow people in Hollywood bullied Trump.

During a recent interview with the AFP, the actress said about the creative community, “We got cocky and became arrogant and we also became bullies.”

She then reportedly added, “We were trying to single out a man for all these things he was doing wrong…and that created empathy in a big group of people in America that felt bad for him and that are believing in his promises.”

Despite her defense of Trump, she recently tweeted a thank you message to Meryl Streep for giving a speech which was viewed as largely critical of the president-elect.

Last night's #GoldenGlobes were inspiring. #MerylStreep you are made of gold. Thank you for your message last night. — Zoe Saldana (@zoesaldana) January 9, 2017