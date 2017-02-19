19-Year-Old Becomes Youngest To Run For Public Office in Georgia

19-Year-Old Mary-Pat Hector is the youngest woman to run for office in Georgia

When it comes to active engagement in public service, 19-year-old Mary-Pat Hector proves that age ain’t nothing but a number. According to Fox 5 Atlanta, the Georgia native has been added to the ballot as a City Council candidate for the the newly incorporated city of Stonecrest, a suburb east of Atlanta.

At 19 years old, Hector is the youngest woman to be eligible for elected office in Georgia, according to the Atlanta Journal-Constitution. While the city charter did not list an age requirement for candidates running for office, an opponent challenged Hector’s right to run based on her young age, according to GPB News. However, the DeKalb County Board of Registration and Elections approved her to run in early February, the Journal-Constitution reports.

“Justice was served, and the law prevailed,” Hector said in a statement after the decision. “The board’s decision is a testament to the inclusion of the next generation’s participation in the democratic process.”

Hector said that she received messages from young people across the country, who have told her they plan on running for office, CNN Politics reports. Moreover, the Georgia General Assembly filed a senate bill on February 1 that would lower the minimum age for running for office from 21 to 18.

“The fact that young people all over the country saw me running, and new they could run, too, that was the most meaningful part of it,” Hector told CNN Politics.