2 Bronx High School’s Lead Levels Test 16 Times Higher Than Flint

Two Bronx, NY high school’s lead levels have tested 16 times higher than Flint, Michigan’s.

According to DNAInfo, P.S. 41 at 3352 Olinville Ave. and I.S. 158 in Morrisania have levels of lead higher than the EPA’s “action level” threshold of 15 parts per billion (ppb), according to letters the Department of Education mailed to families of students who attend the schools.

The report showed that lead levels in the faucet water at P.S. 41 tested above 100 ppb.

A cold water faucet in a fifth floor bathroom for adults tested 442 ppb, the most toxic level in the school.

At I.S. 158, high levels of lead in the water were found in three classrooms, the kitchen, the boys locker room, the weight room and the second floor girls bathroom.

“Parents can rest assured that water in New York City is of the highest quality in the world and we have stringent protocols and robust procedures in place to ensure that water in school buildings is safe for students and staff,” DOE spokeswoman Toya Holness said in a statement. “This is standard protocol, and there is no reason for alarm: we are continuing to provide students and staff with safe drinking water.”

According to the Dept. of Education, the faucets that had high levels were taken out of service, and will be replaced.