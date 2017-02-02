2 Transgender Women Killed In New Orleans Over the Last 3 Days

A popular drag performer was shot and killed in New Orleans over the weekend outside of a shopping center. Chyna Doll Dupree returned home to New Orleans, from California, to celebrate Mardi Gras, but was found dead around 8:30 p.m. Saturday night.

“She was a very loving person,” Dupree’s aunt said. “She didn’t do nothing to nobody.”

“She was just a really good person,” a friend said. “Everyone loved her. This is unnecessary.”

A memorial was posted on Facebook remembering Dupree’s life.

“I remember when I 1st met her at Bayou City, she embraced me with a hug & from that day on, when I was out and she saw me, she would stop me and ask ‘Oh, so you’re not hugging the doll tonight?’ I can’t begin to say how much this hurts to know u were taken so tragically. My heart breaks as this community must find a way to honor you in death and begin to move forward.”

On Monday, the death of another transgender woman in New Orleans was reported. This time the victim was stabbed to death. The unnamed woman was dragged out of a car, and was left to die from stab wounds.

“Dude came around to the passenger side and I see a knife in his hand. I’m thinking he’s about to stab (the victim) but, apparently, he already stabbed (the victim) in the car,” said the witness. “Then he pulled (the victim) out by (the victim’s) head and slammed (the victim’s) face to the ground. Then he pulled off.”

OPD spokesman Beau Tidwell said the department is probing both killings.

“At this point, we have no reason to believe they were connected. There is no further information available at this time,” Tidwell said.

These murders marks the sixth reported killing of a transgender woman in 2017, and the fourth in February.