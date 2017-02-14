ABC Casts Rachel Lindsay as First Black ‘Bachelorette’

After several years of looking for love for white women, ABC finally has decided a black woman should become their newest bachelorette. Rachel Lindsay, a 31-year-old attorney from Texas, has been cast as The Bachelorette’s first black Bachelorette.

Lindsay, who currently appears on The Bachelor, was introduced to the world during Monday night’s Jimmy Kimmel Live! show.

“We’re thrilled to have Rachel Lindsay as our next Bachelorette,” Robert Mills, senior vice president of alternative series, specials and late night for ABC, said in a statement. “This coveted role is always reserved for a fan-favorite from the previous season, and Rachel is no exception and has been the fan’s choice since she exited the limo. She is an accomplished, confident and beautiful woman who knows what she wants in life. We all look forward to joining her on the joyous journey as she looks for that one special man.”

“I’m happy to represent myself as a black woman in front of America and I’m happy for America to rally behind me and see what it’s like for me to be on this journey to find love,” Lindsay said. “Honestly, it’s not going to be that different from any other season of The Bachelorette.”

Girl, sure.

“I’m obviously nervous and excited to take on this opportunity but I don’t feel added pressure being the first black Bachelorette, because to me I’m just a black woman trying to find love. Yes, I’m doing on this huge stage, but again my journey of love isn’t any different just because my skin color is.”

Lindsay’s season premieres on May 22nd.