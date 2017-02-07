Alyssa Milano’s New Hairstyle Has The Internet In Tears

Alyssa Milano debuted a set of cornrow extensions on Instagram recently and the reaction to her new ‘do (and even moreso the photo she chose to post) has been nothing short of hilarious.

Yay! Had a great time at the OFF THE FIELD PLAYERS WIVES ASSOCIATION fashion show today. #SB51 #teamtouch A photo posted by Alyssa Milano (@milano_alyssa) on Feb 3, 2017 at 1:24pm PST

The 44 year old Actress began rocking her braids a few days ago but the difference between this latest photo and the ones that came before are the people in the background, all looking on in discontent and confusion.

The comments on the post range from “Girl who did these braids?” to “The people in the background are feeling the same as me.”

🏈 #teamtouch #sb51 A photo posted by Alyssa Milano (@milano_alyssa) on Feb 3, 2017 at 6:59pm PST

What are your thoughts on Alyssa’s new style and the onlookers in the photo?