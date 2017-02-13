Amandla Stenberg Defends Her Nazi Romance Film On Tumblr

Amandla Stenberg’s latest role is a controversial one, to say the least.

Where Hands Touch stars the 18 year old Actress as Leyna, the 15-year-old daughter of a white German mother and a black father. She stars alongside George MacKay, who plays Lutz, the son of a prominent SS officer, and a member of the Hitler Youth. The two, according to a statement from Tantrum films, “They fall helplessly in love, putting their lives at risk as all around them the persecution of Jews and those deemed ‘non-pure’ slowly unfolds. Does their love stand a chance amidst violence and hatred?”

Director Amma Asante told Variety: “It has been a passion of mine to tell this story for many years — to shine a light on the existence of German children of color who were forced to grow up under Hitler’s rule, labelled as ‘Rhineland bastards.’ Against this historical backdrop, Leyna and Lutz enter a rite of passage negotiating the path to true identity in a society that has turned in on itself and is eating its own tail. Completing this film brings together everything I am as filmmaker.”

Many left comments expressing their discontent and general disappointment, asking how Amandla could accept a part in a movie romanticizing Nazis.

The 18 year old Actress defended the film on Instagram in a separate post.

Amandla was also bombarded with criticism on her Tumblr page, where she continued to defend the film.

What are your thoughts on this upcoming film? Should she have not taken the part? Is it too early to judge?