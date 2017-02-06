‘Atlanta’ Star LaKeith Stanfield Goes Off On A Black Man For Bashing Black Women

LaKeith Lee “Keith” Stanfield, who plays Darius on the Golden Globe winning FX series Atlanta, with a previous role in ‘Straight Outta Compton’ and the upcoming Jessica Williams helmed ‘The Incredible Jessica James‘ recently expressed his discontent with black men dogging out black women.

“They’ve been through the most shit you could go through in this country. That’s something that should empower you to be a better version of what you are,” he says.

Check out the short clip someone saved from what looks a lot like a snapchat story, below.

Thoughts?