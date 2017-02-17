#trending

Ayesha Curry Is Launching A Line Of Cookware
by Feb 17, 2017

Ayesha Curry is continuing to make waves in the food industry, recently announcing on Instagram that her very own line of cookware is in the works.

“It’s official! So excited to share that I’m working on a new cookware and kitchenware collection with the Meyer Corporation who are based right here in my backyard! Putting my heart and soul into every step and loving it! More details coming soon!!!” she wrote.

With a best selling cookbook on the shelf and a show on The Food Network, news of this next venture should come as no surprise. We can’t wait to see it!

