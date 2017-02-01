Ring The Alarm: Beyoncé Is Pregnant With Twins!

Congratulations are in order in all seriousness this time because Beyoncé just announced via Instagram that she’s pregnant with not one but two babies! That’s right, Blue Ivy is prepping for big sisterhood.

“We would like to share our love and happiness. We have been blessed two times over. We are incredibly grateful that our family will be growing by two, and we thank you for your well wishes,” she wrote.

It should go without saying that Bey is currently the #1 trending topic on Twitter and her IG post has become the fastest to reach 1m likes in history. As news continues to circulate around all of Earth and we rejoice in the good news, we’ll be posting the best reactions to Bey’s special announcement.

"Yo you heard Beyonce having Twins?!" Coachella Producers: pic.twitter.com/FhFxgjGQ7e — Lynx (@MaAdLynx) February 1, 2017

fuck yalls coachella lmaoooooo. she bout to pull an adele and get on a stool. — king crissle (@crissles) February 1, 2017

Beyoncé: I can't just HAVE another baby. I already did that. I'm beyond that. Beyoncé: Twins, bitch. Give them twins. pic.twitter.com/5Tb9L3vGyy — Kingsley (@kingsleyyy) February 1, 2017

Beyoncé having twins… Nicki & Drake reunited .. it's only the first day of black history month I can't take it. pic.twitter.com/r8iYgZruwP — Nari'Nichelle❤️ (@baddie_eye) February 1, 2017

Right now Donald Trump is asking someone how he can get pregnant with triplets to get the spotlight back from Beyonce. — shauna (@goldengateblond) February 1, 2017

In a year that has taken so much from us already, at least we can look forward to more Beyoncé clones in 2017. — Baratunde (@baratunde) February 1, 2017

me: why do yall care so much about celebs lives

Beyoncé: i am pregnant with twins

me: pic.twitter.com/dVa9JKehyK — ㅤ (@feeIitcoming) February 1, 2017

Me sneaking into Beyoncé's baby shower pic.twitter.com/Jo9FRjeciB — o l l i e (@ollietaylo_r_) February 1, 2017

Beyoncé sensed that we were all in need of good news, and so Beyoncé got pregnant with twins. Beyoncé is a woman of and for the people. — Kelly Andersen (@kellyamedia) February 1, 2017