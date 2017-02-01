#trending

Entertainment

Ring The Alarm: Beyoncé Is Pregnant With Twins!
by Feb 1, 2017

Congratulations are in order in all seriousness this time because Beyoncé just announced via Instagram that she’s pregnant with not one but two babies! That’s right, Blue Ivy is prepping for big sisterhood.

“We would like to share our love and happiness. We have been blessed two times over. We are incredibly grateful that our family will be growing by two, and we thank you for your well wishes,” she wrote.

It should go without saying that Bey is currently the #1 trending topic on Twitter and her IG post has become the fastest to reach 1m likes in history. As news continues to circulate around all of Earth and we rejoice in the good news, we’ll be posting the best reactions to Bey’s special announcement.

