Beyoncé Releases Valentine’s Day Lemonade Merchandise Collection
by Feb 6, 2017

Days after sharing the news that she and Jay Z were expecting twins, Beyoncé has released a Valentine’s Day themed Lemonade collection that includes matching underwear sets, hoodies and more.

The items boast various lyrical references to her wildly successful Lemonade album. There’s even an ode to her new bundles of joy — i.e. the three hearts on the All Night Candy crop top. The ‘most bomb p-ssy’ bra and panty set is almost sold out but as of right now, everything else is still available.

Check out the full collection here.

