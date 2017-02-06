BlackGirlMagic: 22-Year-Old MIT Student Is Designing Largest & Most Powerful Rocket In History

22-year-old college student is proving that Hidden Figures just didn’t stop with the real life women from the movie. But with a 5.0 GPA, M.I.T. student Tiera Guinn is a Rocket and Structural Design and Analysis Engineer working on the space launch system that Boeing is constructing for NASA.

“It’s really humbling,” she told Alabama news station, WBRC . “I design components for the rockets themselves and then I analyze them to make sure they’re structurally sound.”

Guinn started doing complicated math when she was 6-years-old.

“When we would go to the grocery store she was get me to clip coupons, put it in my coupon organizer, and by the time we’d get to the register I had to calculate the exact total, including tax. “

“One day I saw a plane fly by and I just had this realization, ‘I can design planes. I’m going to be an aerospace engineer,’” she continued. “So every middle school class that I chose, it was directed towards that goal. The high school that I chose, that took me an hour to get to everyday, it was because I wanted to be an aerospace engineer.”

“You should see a black woman as rocket propulsion engineers, as rocket structural and analysis and design engineers. You should see more women in CEO positions.”

And Guinn has sound advice for anyone wanting to pursue their dreams.

“You have to look forward to your dream, and you can’t let anybody get in the way of it,” she said. “No matter how tough it may be, no matter how many tears you might cry, you have to keep pushing.”