BlackGirlMagic: Former Apprentice Contestant Launches Speakers Bureau

You may have seen her face on MSNBC shows such as AM Joy with Joy Reid, or possibly a few years ago on The Apprentice, and now Tara Dowdell has launched a speakers bureau to promote black speakers.

Under her company, the Tara Dowdell Group, the political commentator has big plans for her bureau.

“I am excited and honored to have this exceptional roster of speakers, all of whom have empowering and inspirational stories to share,” Dowdell, said in a press release. “I founded this bureau because I saw a demand for speakers who could inspire and inform with practical, relatable and actionable presentations. Additionally, many speakers bureaus are cost prohibitive for smaller organizations, so I am proud to offer a more accessible option.”

Speakers in the bureau include Adenah Bayoh, CEO of Adenah Bayoh and Companies which owns several IHOP franchises in the New Jersey cities of Irvington and Paterson; Brenda Blackmon, the Emmy Award-winning New York television news icon; Charles Way, former fullback of the New York Giants, as well as Dowdell, herself.