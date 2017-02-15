#trending

Carlos Santana Says Beyoncé Is Not A Singer Then Quickly Apologizes
Guitarist Carlos Santana was in for a rude awakening after comments he made during an interview with The Australian Press hit the Beyhive airwaves.

When asked what his thoughts were on why Beyoncé’s Lemonade didn’t win album of the year, he said, “I think that Adele won because she can sing, sing. She doesn’t bring all the dancers and props, she can just stand there and she just stood there and sang the song and that’s it, and this is why she wins.”

“With all respect to our sister Beyonce, Beyonce is very beautiful to look at and it’s more like modelling kind of music – music to model a dress – she’s not a singer, singer, with all respect to her,” he added.

It wasn’t long before Santana felt the wrath of Bey fans everywhere and took to his Facebook page to address the clarify his statements.

I would like to clarify a comment that was reported when I was doing an interview for some upcoming shows in Australia & New Zealand. My intent was to congratulate Adele on her amazing night at the Grammies. My comment about Beyonce was regretfully taken out of context. I have the utmost respect for her as an artist and a person. She deserves all the accolades that come her way. I wish Beyonce and her family all the best.

We’re glad he cleared that up.

