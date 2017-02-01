Chris Brown Says He’s a Stalker

Anyone who chooses to date or enter in a relationship with Chris Brown needs to have their head examined. In his most recent debacle on social media, the singer is now putting his own stalker tendencies on blast.

Yes, Brown admitted to being one of those “If I can’t have you, no one can” types. As if we hadn’t figured that out already.

Brown posted two Instagram videos talking about how he treats a woman after the relationship is over:

#chrisbrown say if u fw with him… he ain't gonna let u move on to no other dude even if y'all break up A video posted by DJ Akademiks (@akadmiks) on Jan 31, 2017 at 9:10am PST

“Ladies y’all ever dealt with a nigga that just be blowing y’all shit up. Hopping gates. Stalking the fuck outta ya getting on your nerves. Well shit I’m one of those niggas, if I love you, bitch, ain’t nobody gonna have you. I’mma make you miserable. I’m going to chase that nigga out and chase your ass around,” Brown said in the video.

Seriously, he’s out here warning women. But I’m not going to pretend like there aren’t women out there who’d drop everything they’re doing to get a chance with Brown. SMH.