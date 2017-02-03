Daycare Center Warns Parents to ‘Get Off Your Phone’ During Pick-Ups

A daycare center in Hockley, Texas had a simple message for parents when they arrive to pick up their children: Get Of Your Phone!

“You are picking up your child! GET OFF YOUR PHONE!!!!” read the sign.

“We have seen children trying to hand their parents their work they completed and the parent is on the phone,” the sign continues. “We have heard a child say ‘Mommy, mommy, mommy …’ and the parent is paying more attention to their phone than their own child. It is appalling.”

The photo of the sign went viral after Juliana Farris Mazurkewicz took a picture of it and it’s been shared over a millions times already.

Not everyone on Facebook was pleased with the sign. One commenter wrote, “This is ridiculous,” the commenter wrote. “Who is anyone to tell a child’s parent not to use their phone? They might be working? Or have an emergency or anything else that’s none of their business.”