Demi Lovato Dragged After Sharing She’s 1% African
by Feb 28, 2017

Have you ever taken a DNA test to see your ancestry results? Well recently Demi Lovato got her results back and decided to share them to the world. Unfortunately, they weren’t received with open arms.

Lovato revealed that she’s mostly Spanish, with Native American, Scandinavian, Irish and British roots. She also said she’s 1 percent African.

Clearly, Lovato thought the last bit of the results were interesting, you can tell because she used 4 exclamation marks (sarcasm). But needless to say, Twitter offered her a chair in the corner:

Lovato wasn’t expecting the reaction she received and fired off a tweet to her haters:

I guess now she has a real reason for her Africa continent tattoo. But hey…at least she isn’t Rachel Dolezal.

