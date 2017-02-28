Demi Lovato Dragged After Sharing She’s 1% African

I’m makin’ moves… A post shared by Demi Lovato (@ddlovato) on Feb 22, 2017 at 6:08pm PST

Have you ever taken a DNA test to see your ancestry results? Well recently Demi Lovato got her results back and decided to share them to the world. Unfortunately, they weren’t received with open arms.

Lovato revealed that she’s mostly Spanish, with Native American, Scandinavian, Irish and British roots. She also said she’s 1 percent African.

I did a DNA test and found out I'm mainly Spanish, with Native American, SCANDINAVIAN (which I had NO idea), Irish, BRITISH…. — Demi Lovato (@ddlovato) February 25, 2017

And I'm 1% African!!!! — Demi Lovato (@ddlovato) February 25, 2017

Clearly, Lovato thought the last bit of the results were interesting, you can tell because she used 4 exclamation marks (sarcasm). But needless to say, Twitter offered her a chair in the corner:

Lovato wasn’t expecting the reaction she received and fired off a tweet to her haters:

Just thought it was cool and totally random. Some of y'all are mean af. Twitter sucks. 😔 — Demi Lovato (@ddlovato) February 25, 2017

I guess now she has a real reason for her Africa continent tattoo. But hey…at least she isn’t Rachel Dolezal.