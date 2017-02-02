Donald Trump & Mike Pence Failed at Celebrating Black History Month

I’m not sure why anyone expected anything more from Donald Trump and Mike Pence when it came to Black History Month. President and Vice President Fuckboys, don’t give a damn about black people or the month, so it made sense for them to come with some bs.

First there was Trump, who gathered up his African-Americans (Ben Carson and Omarosa) to talk about Frederick Douglass on Monday.

“Frederick Douglass is an example of somebody who’s done an amazing job and is being recognized more and more, I notice,” Trump said of the former slave and abolitionist leader, who rose to become a prominent statesman before his death in 1895.

Unbelievable. And that wasn’t the half of it. Trump’s rambling speech included thanking Omarosa for being a very nice person, and giving props to his band of merry coons.

This is a great group. This is a group that’s been so special to me. You really helped me a lot. If you remember, I wasn’t going to do well with the African American community, and after they heard me speaking and talking about the inner city and lots of other things, we ended up getting — I won’t go into details, but we ended up getting substantially more than other candidates who had run in the past years. And now, we’re going to take that to new levels. I want to thank my television star over here. (Laughter.) Omarosa is actually a very nice person. Nobody knows that, but — (laughter) — I don’t want to destroy her reputation. She is a very good person and she’s been helpful right from the beginning of the campaign. And I appreciate it. I really do. Very special.

And then there was Pence.

Oh, Pence.

Just look at this tweet:

So on Black History Month, you choose to thank a white man? Got it. These men don’t give a damn.