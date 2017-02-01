Eric Garner’s Mother Arrested During Protest Outside of Trump Tower



Gwen Carr, Eric Garner’s mother, was one of several people arrested Tuesday night durning a protest held in front of Trump Tower. The protest was because of Trump’s SCOTUS pick, Judge Neil Gorsuch. Carr was protesting with several of Al Sharpton’s National Action Network activists.

According to the NYPD, “multiple” arrests were made during the protest along Fifth Ave. on Tuesday night and that charges were pending.

A photo showed Carr, flanked by police, with her hands strapped with zip ties.

Carr has been a staunch advocate against police brutality since the death of her son. She’s spoken out at several rallies and has taken on the role of a community activist in her neighborhood.

There’s no word on what charges Carr faces, or if her bail has been posted.