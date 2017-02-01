#trending

News

Fans Outraged Over Lauryn Hill’s 3 Hour Lateness (Again)
by Feb 1, 2017


Either people are gluttons for punishment, or they have money and time to burn when it comes to attending a Lauryn Hill concert. We all know Hill is infamous for her lateness, and last night in Pittsburgh proved no different.

Hill is currently on tour with her The MLH Caravan: A Diaspora Calling! Concert Series and during her Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, show she was 3 hours late.

Hill’s show was scheduled to start at 8 p.m. ET at Heinz Hall, but the show didn’t start until around a quarter to 12, and fans were furious:

But all was not lost, apparently once the show did start, it wasn’t half bad:

But that didn’t stop her name from being a trending topic all Tuesday night and Wednesday morning:

Personally I’ve been to 3 Hill concerts, and she was only late to one of them. So I guess I’ve been lucky?

Like Us On Facebook Follow Us On Twitter

LATEST STORIES

Living

Moovn Is The Black Owned Ride Sharing App Gearing Up To Rival Uber And Lyft

by 11 hours ago
Entertainment

Ring The Alarm: Beyoncé Is Pregnant With Twins!

by 13 hours ago
News

Chris Brown Says He’s a Stalker

by 14 hours ago
News

Eric Garner’s Mother Arrested During Protest Outside of Trump Tower

by 15 hours ago