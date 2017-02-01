Fans Outraged Over Lauryn Hill’s 3 Hour Lateness (Again)



Either people are gluttons for punishment, or they have money and time to burn when it comes to attending a Lauryn Hill concert. We all know Hill is infamous for her lateness, and last night in Pittsburgh proved no different.

Hill is currently on tour with her The MLH Caravan: A Diaspora Calling! Concert Series and during her Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, show she was 3 hours late.

Hill’s show was scheduled to start at 8 p.m. ET at Heinz Hall, but the show didn’t start until around a quarter to 12, and fans were furious:

I've been waiting for Lauryn hill to come on stage for almost 3 hours. She has yet to come out. I'm beyond angry. — Mark Anthony (@lowkiiiiisavage) February 1, 2017

Dog. #laurynhill had a packed house and full band setup and didn't show. pic.twitter.com/MYMDeHlP23 — Wells P (@Wells_P) February 1, 2017

Lauryn Hill is 3+ hours late to this show & everyone is visibly (& understandably) mad but I don't get why anyone is surprised. ¯_(ツ)_/¯ — Erin Hebert (@erinehebert) February 1, 2017

But all was not lost, apparently once the show did start, it wasn’t half bad:

Three hours fifteen minutes later, there is a great band playing but it’s not Lauryn Hill. pic.twitter.com/pfT6qy7oYd — Allison Barton (@AllisonB) February 1, 2017

But that didn’t stop her name from being a trending topic all Tuesday night and Wednesday morning:

How many times should it have taken for you to hear a Lauryn Hill concert horror story and NOT buy a ticket in 2017? pic.twitter.com/BFJuEpgBY8 — . (@Uppercase_J) February 1, 2017

2017…ppl still getting catfished, and still ppl paying for Lauryn Hill tickets. pic.twitter.com/t1pVEfj9eD — Resha 👩🏾‍🍳 (@ChefResha) February 1, 2017

"Yo you going to that Lauryn Hill concert tonight?" Lauryn Hill: "nah you?" — pj (@pjhoody) February 1, 2017

Personally I’ve been to 3 Hill concerts, and she was only late to one of them. So I guess I’ve been lucky?