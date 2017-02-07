Florida Couple Wanted for Posting Courthouse Sex Act to Social Media

Duval County police are searching for a woman who performed oral sex on a man during a courthouse appearance.

Brittney Jones, 26, allegedly performed sexual acts on 35-year-old Jeremiah Robinson at the Duval County Courthouse on Jan. 31, the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office said. And now they’re both wanted on charges of unnatural and lascivious act, police said.

According to police, Jones recorded the video of her and Johnson and posted it to twitter with the caption, “Just found a way to get out of trouble.”

But this isn’t Jones’ first time being lewd on social media, according to her family.

Jones’ dad said family has tried to get her to stop posting explicit content online for years. He said on Monday that he will bail her out if she’s arrested.