George Lopez Gets Dragged For Anti-Black Joke

George Lopez has never been funny to me. It seems as though the only jokes he knows how to make are ones about Black or Hispanic people. And Sunday night, at a show in Phoenix, was no exception.

“There’s still two rules in the fucking Latino family,” Lopez had said. “Don’t marry somebody black, and don’t park in front of our house.”

Yeah, ummm..no

Of course his flat joke garnered some laughs, but it’s what happened when a black woman stuck her middle finger up at him that set him off.

“Sit your fucking ass down. I’m talking, bitch. Sit your fucking ass down,” Lopez yelled. “You paid to see a show. Sit your ass down. You can’t take a joke, you’re in the wrong motherfucking place.”

Damn, Lopez. What drugs did you sniff before the show?

Good Morning everybody , Life is all about making the right choices , here’s today’s daily affirmation #TOMA #chingon A photo posted by George 🇲🇽 Lopez (@georgelopez) on Feb 7, 2017 at 9:02am PST

And this tweet is perfect, because Lopez has always been trash.

George Lopez being a misogynistic shit bag isn’t new. Neither is the sad fact that Black men cape for his right to abuse Black women. — Mikki Kendall (@Karnythia) February 8, 2017

What’s really sad is the fact that people were laughing and egging him on while he cursed the woman out.