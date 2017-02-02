Hidden Figures Director Fictionalized A Scene To Create A White Hero Moment

Hidden Figures, Oscar Nominee for Best Picture, has dominated the box office since it hit theaters. The second largest domestic grosser for Fox behind Deadpool, starring Taraji P Henson, Octavia Spencer and Janelle Monae has brought in a whopping $104 million to date.

The film tells the incredible untold story of Katherine G. Johnson, Dorothy Vaughan and Mary Jackson – brilliant African-American women working at NASA, who served as the brains behind one of the greatest operations in history: the launch of astronaut John Glenn into orbit





In one scene, Katherine Johnson, played by Henson runs half a mile in the pouring rain to use the colored bathroom at another NASA facility. When she returns completely drenched, her white supervisor, played by Kevin Costner, destroys the Colored ladies room sign and gives a powerful speech.

“No more colored restrooms. No more white restrooms…. Here at NASA, we all pee the same color,” he says.

Movie goers have hailed it one of the best scenes in the film, but it didn’t actually happen. In real life, Johnson simply defied the law and used the Whites Only bathroom.

In an interview with Vice News, Director Theodore Melfi was asked why he felt the need to add the scene.

“There needs to be white people who do the right thing, there needs to be black people who do the right thing,” Melfi said. “And someone does the right thing. And so who cares who does the right thing, as long as the right thing is achieved?”

What are your thoughts? Is it wrong for Melfi to have fictionalized this portion of the story?