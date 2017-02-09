We won! Judge orders NYPD to release records of undercover surveillance of #BlackLivesMatter https://t.co/Qg9xgUBPrD pic.twitter.com/iusr9qBuRk — Keegan Stephan (@KeeganNYC) February 8, 2017

A New York Supreme Court judge has ruled that the New York Police Department must comply with an information request for files and recordings of undercover surveillance of a #BlackLivesMatter protest that didn’t result in any arrests.

The case, brought by activist James Logue, challenged the NYPD’s denial of a Freedom of Information Law request for information on its monitoring of rallies following the police killings of Eric Garner in Staten Island and Michael Brown in Ferguson, Mo.

Logue decided to file the request after suspecting that police were “compiling dossiers” on individuals at the peaceful protest, his attorney David Thompson said.

But Manhattan Supreme Court Justice Manuel Mendez wrote that the NYPD failed “to meet their burden” of proving that making the materials public “could endanger the life and safety of any person.”

A city Law Department spokesman said, “We are reviewing the decision with the NYPD, and will respond accordingly.”