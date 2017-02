Larenz Tate has landed a recurring role on the upcoming 4th season of Power.

The 41 year old Love Jones heartthrob will join the Starz series as Rashad Tate, a city Councilman from Jamaica Queens, according to Deadline. Power doesn’t return until Summer so we’ll have to wait a few months before we can see Tate in action.

In addition to Game of Silence and House of Lies, Tate previously starred as Bart “Black Shawn” Johnston on FX’s Rescue Me.