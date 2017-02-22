Lauryn Hill is Now a Grandmother

Lauryn Hill’s first born son, Zion Marley, 19, is now a father!

Zion and his girlfriend welcomed their son this weekend, and his father Rohan Marley tweeted a photo showing that the new father is all smiles.

Rohan Marley revealed that the baby boy’s name is Zephaniah.

JAH RASTAFARI MORNING " In that day it shall be said to Jerusalem, Fear thou not: and to Zion, Let not thine hands be slack.#ZEPHANIAH 🦁👑 pic.twitter.com/DF6d4ftFU9 — ROHAN MARLEY (@Romarley) February 19, 2017

Besides Zion, Hill and Marley have five other children together: Sarah, Selah, John and Joshua. The 41-year-old Grammy winner welcomed her sixth child, Micah, in 2011, but the father was never revealed.