#trending

Entertainment

Lauryn Hill is Now a Grandmother
by Feb 22, 2017

Lauryn Hill’s first born son, Zion Marley, 19, is now a father!

Zion and his girlfriend welcomed their son this weekend, and his father Rohan Marley tweeted a photo showing that the new father is all smiles.

Rohan Marley revealed that the baby boy’s name is Zephaniah.

Besides Zion, Hill and Marley have five other children together: Sarah, Selah, John and Joshua. The 41-year-old Grammy winner welcomed her sixth child, Micah, in 2011, but the father was never revealed.

Tags: , ,
Like Us On Facebook Follow Us On Twitter

LATEST STORIES

News & Opinion

ESPN’s Sage Steele Says She Receives Worst Racism From Black People

by 22 hours ago
Sports

Former WNBA Player Candice Wiggins Says She Was Bullied For Being Straight

by 24 hours ago
News

Twitter Reacts to Donald Trump Visiting African-American History Museum

by 1 day ago
Entertainment

Lauryn Hill is Now a Grandmother

by 1 day ago